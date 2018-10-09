8007 Latigo Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautifully remodeled 1239 sq ft 3/2 home located in the heart of Lackland Terrace. Home features renovated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances, all new flooring- tile, wood and carpet- new paint int./ext. along with new fixtures. Home comes with a covered patio in back for outdoor living along w/ two car garage and roof installed a only a few years ago. Great location with fast access to HWY 410, HWY 90, and HWY 151. Schedule an appointment today



(RLNE4917902)