All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 8007 Latigo Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
8007 Latigo Dr
Last updated May 13 2020 at 2:28 PM

8007 Latigo Dr

8007 Latigo Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

8007 Latigo Street, San Antonio, TX 78227
Lackland Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath - Beautifully remodeled 1239 sq ft 3/2 home located in the heart of Lackland Terrace. Home features renovated kitchen with granite countertops and new appliances, all new flooring- tile, wood and carpet- new paint int./ext. along with new fixtures. Home comes with a covered patio in back for outdoor living along w/ two car garage and roof installed a only a few years ago. Great location with fast access to HWY 410, HWY 90, and HWY 151. Schedule an appointment today

(RLNE4917902)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8007 Latigo Dr have any available units?
8007 Latigo Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 8007 Latigo Dr have?
Some of 8007 Latigo Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8007 Latigo Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8007 Latigo Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8007 Latigo Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 8007 Latigo Dr is pet friendly.
Does 8007 Latigo Dr offer parking?
Yes, 8007 Latigo Dr offers parking.
Does 8007 Latigo Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8007 Latigo Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8007 Latigo Dr have a pool?
No, 8007 Latigo Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8007 Latigo Dr have accessible units?
No, 8007 Latigo Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8007 Latigo Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8007 Latigo Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Catalina at Dominion
21630 Milsa Dr
San Antonio, TX 78256
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Renata
9939 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Lenox Overlook
17715 Overlook Loop
San Antonio, TX 78259
Springs at Alamo Ranch
11211 Westwood Loop
San Antonio, TX 78253
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio