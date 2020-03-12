All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR

7922 Parkland Green Drive · No Longer Available
San Antonio
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location

7922 Parkland Green Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
1 Story Home in Medical Center located on a Greenbelt! Enjoy an open floor plan with new interior paint and many upgrades. The living room has vaulted ceilings a Slate-tiled gas fire place. Wood and tile floors, Kitchen has Corian counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, gas range, Faux wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. The large master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath has garden soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy the large patio and back yard with privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR have any available units?
7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR have?
Some of 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR currently offering any rent specials?
7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR pet-friendly?
No, 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR offer parking?
Yes, 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR does offer parking.
Does 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR have a pool?
No, 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR does not have a pool.
Does 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR have accessible units?
No, 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR does not have accessible units.
Does 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR does not have units with dishwashers.
