7922 PARKLAND GREEN DR

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan fireplace patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

1 Story Home in Medical Center located on a Greenbelt! Enjoy an open floor plan with new interior paint and many upgrades. The living room has vaulted ceilings a Slate-tiled gas fire place. Wood and tile floors, Kitchen has Corian counter tops, stainless steel and black appliances, gas range, Faux wood blinds and ceiling fans throughout. The large master bedroom has walk-in closet and master bath has garden soaking tub and separate shower. Enjoy the large patio and back yard with privacy fence.