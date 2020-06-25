7911 Riata Ave

Amenities

Available 03/01/20 Home near JBSA Lackland & Schools by Marbach/410 - Property Id: 226243



Well maintained home with all tile floors, 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The open living room, dining and kitchen area make it perfect for entertaining. There is plenty of closet space and windows allow for plenty of daylight. Additionally, home is centrally located to both an Elementary & High school. There is a spacious fenced in backyard & covered patio. Includes central air, alarm system and 2 car garage. Find this home conveniently located to Loop 410 & Marbach with easy access also to IH10 & Military Drive. If you are looking for a peaceful place to live this is the home for you. You will be required to provide proof of employment & income (copy of pay voucher). Past rental history will be verified with past landlords to rule out past evictions, unpaid rent, broken leases, housing vouchers, destruction of property, or criminal/drug convictions. These past offenses will eliminate consideration.

No Pets Allowed



