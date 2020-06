Amenities

Beautiful remodeled 3 bed 2 bath with open floor plan - *This home shows through Rently. Please follow the additional instruction to gain access*



Ready for its new tenants, this newly remodeled home features an open floor plan w/ updated kitchen, granite counters along with new appliance, all new flooring and fixtures, fresh paint and renovated bathrooms. Nice private back yard and a tool shed for the handy or yard man all this and a newer roof, hvac and hot water.



(RLNE4494138)