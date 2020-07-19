7831 Galaway Bay

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

VILLAS OF NORTHGATE - Great UTSA or Medical Ctr Location with gated access. Nice townhome with one car garage. Roomy living area with fireplace. Kitchen is having a new stove and refrigerator installed. Each upstairs bedroom has it's own bath. Downstairs bedroom could be study. Enjoy the covered patio and fenced backyard! Ample storage space. Hurry this is perfect for your client!



