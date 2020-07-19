VILLAS OF NORTHGATE - Great UTSA or Medical Ctr Location with gated access. Nice townhome with one car garage. Roomy living area with fireplace. Kitchen is having a new stove and refrigerator installed. Each upstairs bedroom has it's own bath. Downstairs bedroom could be study. Enjoy the covered patio and fenced backyard! Ample storage space. Hurry this is perfect for your client!
(RLNE4521452)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7831 Galaway Bay have any available units?
7831 Galaway Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.