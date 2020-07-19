All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7831 Galaway Bay.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7831 Galaway Bay
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7831 Galaway Bay

7831 Galaway Bay · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7831 Galaway Bay, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
VILLAS OF NORTHGATE - Great UTSA or Medical Ctr Location with gated access. Nice townhome with one car garage. Roomy living area with fireplace. Kitchen is having a new stove and refrigerator installed. Each upstairs bedroom has it's own bath. Downstairs bedroom could be study. Enjoy the covered patio and fenced backyard! Ample storage space. Hurry this is perfect for your client!

(RLNE4521452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7831 Galaway Bay have any available units?
7831 Galaway Bay doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7831 Galaway Bay have?
Some of 7831 Galaway Bay's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7831 Galaway Bay currently offering any rent specials?
7831 Galaway Bay is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7831 Galaway Bay pet-friendly?
Yes, 7831 Galaway Bay is pet friendly.
Does 7831 Galaway Bay offer parking?
Yes, 7831 Galaway Bay offers parking.
Does 7831 Galaway Bay have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7831 Galaway Bay does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7831 Galaway Bay have a pool?
No, 7831 Galaway Bay does not have a pool.
Does 7831 Galaway Bay have accessible units?
No, 7831 Galaway Bay does not have accessible units.
Does 7831 Galaway Bay have units with dishwashers?
No, 7831 Galaway Bay does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Allure
7770 Pipers Ln
San Antonio, TX 78251
Cottage Creek I
4830 Ray Bon Dr
San Antonio, TX 78218
Riverstone Apartments
8711 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
West Oaks
14838 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
120 Ninth St
120 9th Street
San Antonio, TX 78215
Trails of Elm Creek
11444 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio