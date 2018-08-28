7829 Bluewater Cv

Amenities

Room in a house. Small rooms are for $650 a month plus utilities and the master bedroom is $800 plus utility. Background check is performed on all applicants and one month deposit is requested upon move-in. Female or small families only. No smoking allowed. Dogs are ok under certain conditions. Applicants will be screened on the first come first serve basis.

About this area: pool, Park and close by HEB and other shops. Very close to canyon park and about 8 miles away from UTSA and la Cantera.

Available: October 1st