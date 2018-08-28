All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7829 Bluewater Cv.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7829 Bluewater Cv
Last updated October 1 2019 at 7:38 AM

7829 Bluewater Cv

7829 Bluewater Cv · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7829 Bluewater Cv, San Antonio, TX 78250

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
dogs allowed
pet friendly
cats allowed
Room in a house. Small rooms are for $650 a month plus utilities and the master bedroom is $800 plus utility. Background check is performed on all applicants and one month deposit is requested upon move-in. Female or small families only. No smoking allowed. Dogs are ok under certain conditions. Applicants will be screened on the first come first serve basis.
About this area: pool, Park and close by HEB and other shops. Very close to canyon park and about 8 miles away from UTSA and la Cantera.
Available: October 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7829 Bluewater Cv have any available units?
7829 Bluewater Cv doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7829 Bluewater Cv have?
Some of 7829 Bluewater Cv's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7829 Bluewater Cv currently offering any rent specials?
7829 Bluewater Cv is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7829 Bluewater Cv pet-friendly?
Yes, 7829 Bluewater Cv is pet friendly.
Does 7829 Bluewater Cv offer parking?
Yes, 7829 Bluewater Cv offers parking.
Does 7829 Bluewater Cv have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7829 Bluewater Cv offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7829 Bluewater Cv have a pool?
Yes, 7829 Bluewater Cv has a pool.
Does 7829 Bluewater Cv have accessible units?
No, 7829 Bluewater Cv does not have accessible units.
Does 7829 Bluewater Cv have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7829 Bluewater Cv has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St
San Antonio, TX 78204
View at Encino Commons
21303 Encino Commons
San Antonio, TX 78259
Brynwood Apartments
8711 Bowens Crossing
San Antonio, TX 78250
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Quarry Station
340 Treeline Park
San Antonio, TX 78209
Sevona Westover Hills
12105 State Hwy 151
San Antonio, TX 78251
The BLVD at Medical Center
4980 USAA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Atrium Commons
8727 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio