All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7807 Hedrick Farm.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7807 Hedrick Farm
Last updated June 4 2020 at 7:21 AM

7807 Hedrick Farm

7807 Hedrick Farm · (713) 256-1763
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7807 Hedrick Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rentalutions

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1721 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
parking
garage
Great Family House - 3 Bdroom/2 1/2 Bath. Open floor plan, game room, office and a huge backyard. Feels like new house! Great location & school district. Move in ready just like new house! Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Office on 1st floor and game room on 2nd floor. New: stainless range oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, blinds, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile flooring through out the house. Washer and dryer included. Bedrooms have hardwood floor, bath and rest of house tile. Very Large backyard. Judson school district Apply here: https://home.cozy.co/apply/674237Great Family House - 3 Bdroom/2 1/2 Bath. Open floor plan, game room, office and a huge backyard. Feels like new house! Great location & school district. Move in ready just like new house! Open floor plan, 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Office on 1st floor and game room on 2nd floor. New: stainless range oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, blinds, ceiling fans, hardwood and tile flooring through out the house. Washer and dryer included. Bedrooms have hardwood floor, bath and rest of house tile. Very Large backyard. Judson school district
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom house in San Antonio. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, and yard. Utilities included: electricity, heat, air conditioning and water. Is pet friendly. Date Available: Jun 18th 2020. $1,475/month rent. $1,250 security deposit required. Please submit the form on this page to learn more. This property is managed by a responsible landlord using Avail landlord software.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7807 Hedrick Farm have any available units?
7807 Hedrick Farm has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7807 Hedrick Farm have?
Some of 7807 Hedrick Farm's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7807 Hedrick Farm currently offering any rent specials?
7807 Hedrick Farm isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7807 Hedrick Farm pet-friendly?
Yes, 7807 Hedrick Farm is pet friendly.
Does 7807 Hedrick Farm offer parking?
Yes, 7807 Hedrick Farm does offer parking.
Does 7807 Hedrick Farm have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7807 Hedrick Farm offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7807 Hedrick Farm have a pool?
No, 7807 Hedrick Farm does not have a pool.
Does 7807 Hedrick Farm have accessible units?
No, 7807 Hedrick Farm does not have accessible units.
Does 7807 Hedrick Farm have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7807 Hedrick Farm has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 7807 Hedrick Farm?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Birwood Heights
4003 N 1604 W
San Antonio, TX 78257
Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Bungalow09
8446 Country Village St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Slate Creek at Westover Hills
2210 Rogers Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Timber Ridge
3200 Timber View Dr
San Antonio, TX 78251
The Estates at Briggs Ranch
5525 Mansions Bluffs
San Antonio, TX 78245
Vistas At Vance Jackson
12436 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78230

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity