7711 BROADWAY ST 4B

Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in Chateau Dijon has very high ceilings with crown, walk-in closets, tile throughout, new stove, fridge included, 2 outdoor patio areas, with amenities such as pool, tennis courts, dog park, nearby shopping, gated community with mature trees. Laundry nearby on the same level, 1 carport parking and open parking, only pay very, very low electric, other utilities and trash included,$50 pp application fee, 600+ credit score, 3x monthly income to rent.