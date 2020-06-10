All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7711 BROADWAY ST 4B
Last updated August 25 2019 at 10:22 PM

7711 BROADWAY ST 4B

7711 Broadway St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7711 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX 78209

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
carport
walk in closets
pool
dog park
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
dog park
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
Freshly painted 2 bedroom 1.5 bath condo in Chateau Dijon has very high ceilings with crown, walk-in closets, tile throughout, new stove, fridge included, 2 outdoor patio areas, with amenities such as pool, tennis courts, dog park, nearby shopping, gated community with mature trees. Laundry nearby on the same level, 1 carport parking and open parking, only pay very, very low electric, other utilities and trash included,$50 pp application fee, 600+ credit score, 3x monthly income to rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B have any available units?
7711 BROADWAY ST 4B doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B have?
Some of 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B currently offering any rent specials?
7711 BROADWAY ST 4B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B pet-friendly?
Yes, 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B is pet friendly.
Does 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B offer parking?
Yes, 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B offers parking.
Does 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B have a pool?
Yes, 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B has a pool.
Does 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B have accessible units?
No, 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B does not have accessible units.
Does 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B have units with dishwashers?
No, 7711 BROADWAY ST 4B does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat At Medical Center
6101 Whitby Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
Income Restricted - Villa Rodriguez
3270 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Belknap Arms
307 West Mistletoe Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212
City Base Vista
2566 Goliad Rd
San Antonio, TX 78223
San Antonio Station
7458 Louis Pasteur Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd
San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio