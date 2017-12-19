All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated June 10 2020 at 9:48 AM

769 Fulton Ave

769 Fulton Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

769 Fulton Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78212
Beacon Hill

Amenities

hardwood floors
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
Duplex in the historic district part of town, 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms, close to San Antonio College, close to expressway, mature trees, luxury unit with fireplace, hardwood floors, porcelain tile in kitchen and bath.

Rental Terms:
$49 Application Fee per adult.
One-time Resident Admin Fee of $50.00
No pets allowed
Federal Occupancy Guidelines followed: Max 2 per bedroom + 1 additional occupant; Max 2 per studio.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963.
We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5781391)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 769 Fulton Ave have any available units?
769 Fulton Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 769 Fulton Ave currently offering any rent specials?
769 Fulton Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 769 Fulton Ave pet-friendly?
No, 769 Fulton Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 769 Fulton Ave offer parking?
No, 769 Fulton Ave does not offer parking.
Does 769 Fulton Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 769 Fulton Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 769 Fulton Ave have a pool?
No, 769 Fulton Ave does not have a pool.
Does 769 Fulton Ave have accessible units?
No, 769 Fulton Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 769 Fulton Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 769 Fulton Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 769 Fulton Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 769 Fulton Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
