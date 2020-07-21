7611 Scenic Glade

Amenities

AVAILABLE NOW! Two Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard and Attached Garage! - Two bedroom one bath home minutes from 1604 and UTSA! The home features tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. A stove/oven and dishwasher are included! The home includes central A/C, ceiling fans, a fenced back yard, and two car attached garage! Call us today to secure this home!



