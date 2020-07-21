All apartments in San Antonio
7611 Scenic Glade

7611 Scenic Glade · No Longer Available
Location

7611 Scenic Glade, San Antonio, TX 78249
Hunter's Chase

Amenities

w/d hookup
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
oven
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AVAILABLE NOW! Two Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard and Attached Garage! - Two bedroom one bath home minutes from 1604 and UTSA! The home features tile flooring with carpet in the bedrooms. A stove/oven and dishwasher are included! The home includes central A/C, ceiling fans, a fenced back yard, and two car attached garage! Call us today to secure this home!

Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenants own expense and is not mandatory.

***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.***

(RLNE5252222)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7611 Scenic Glade have any available units?
7611 Scenic Glade doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7611 Scenic Glade have?
Some of 7611 Scenic Glade's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7611 Scenic Glade currently offering any rent specials?
7611 Scenic Glade is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7611 Scenic Glade pet-friendly?
Yes, 7611 Scenic Glade is pet friendly.
Does 7611 Scenic Glade offer parking?
Yes, 7611 Scenic Glade offers parking.
Does 7611 Scenic Glade have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7611 Scenic Glade does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7611 Scenic Glade have a pool?
No, 7611 Scenic Glade does not have a pool.
Does 7611 Scenic Glade have accessible units?
No, 7611 Scenic Glade does not have accessible units.
Does 7611 Scenic Glade have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7611 Scenic Glade has units with dishwashers.
