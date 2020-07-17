7543 Eagle Ledge

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful home located in Eagles Bluff. This home has a spacious kitchen with and island an lots of cabinet space. Separate breakfast and dining area kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home sit on a hill with a great view in a culdesac. Backyard has a covered patio and mature trees. $30 resident amenity package.