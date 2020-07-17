Beautiful home located in Eagles Bluff. This home has a spacious kitchen with and island an lots of cabinet space. Separate breakfast and dining area kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. Home sit on a hill with a great view in a culdesac. Backyard has a covered patio and mature trees. $30 resident amenity package.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7543 Eagle Ledge have any available units?
7543 Eagle Ledge doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.