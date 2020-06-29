All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
7523 Whispine
Last updated February 15 2020 at 8:55 AM

7523 Whispine

7523 Whispine · No Longer Available
Location

7523 Whispine, San Antonio, TX 78218

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
The Charlotte II floorplan is a cozy 3 bedroom, 2 baths, one-story home with lots of charm. This plan has a small front porch and a small patio in the back. As you enter, you walk into your spacious family room with a view to the dining area. The master suite is tucked in the back with its private master bath and a nice walk-in closet. The other bedrooms are the same size and have close access to a separate bathroom. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two-car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 12 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7523 Whispine have any available units?
7523 Whispine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7523 Whispine have?
Some of 7523 Whispine's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7523 Whispine currently offering any rent specials?
7523 Whispine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7523 Whispine pet-friendly?
No, 7523 Whispine is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7523 Whispine offer parking?
Yes, 7523 Whispine offers parking.
Does 7523 Whispine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7523 Whispine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7523 Whispine have a pool?
No, 7523 Whispine does not have a pool.
Does 7523 Whispine have accessible units?
No, 7523 Whispine does not have accessible units.
Does 7523 Whispine have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7523 Whispine has units with dishwashers.

