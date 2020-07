Amenities

Spacious home with 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 2 living areas and a bonus room over the garage. Open downstairs floor plan. Kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. HUGE master bedroom and sitting area with a walk in closet. Spacious office on the second level. Close to all the main attractions and UTSA, 1604 and I-10.