7423 Virtuoso Pass

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home near Rolling Oaks Mall for Rent!! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a greenbelt with easy access to IH-35, Rolling Oaks Mall and the Forum. The large living room opens up to the spacious kitchen with large island and a breakfast nook. This home includes a refrigerator, washer, and dryer! The master retreat offers an en-suite with a standing shower, soaker tub and double vanity. The remaining bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the oversized second living area. The covered patio in the back and porch in the front offer the perfect places to spend time outside. This home is must see!



-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable

-Security Deposit: $1950

-Cleaning Deposit: $150

-Pet Deposit: $300, non-refundable



-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit

-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies

-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent

-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted

-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed



(RLNE5148076)