All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7423 Virtuoso Pass.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7423 Virtuoso Pass
Last updated November 9 2019 at 12:35 PM

7423 Virtuoso Pass

7423 Virtuoso Pass · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7423 Virtuoso Pass, San Antonio, TX 78266

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 4 Bedroom Home near Rolling Oaks Mall for Rent!! - This gorgeous 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home sits on a greenbelt with easy access to IH-35, Rolling Oaks Mall and the Forum. The large living room opens up to the spacious kitchen with large island and a breakfast nook. This home includes a refrigerator, washer, and dryer! The master retreat offers an en-suite with a standing shower, soaker tub and double vanity. The remaining bedrooms are located upstairs, along with the oversized second living area. The covered patio in the back and porch in the front offer the perfect places to spend time outside. This home is must see!

-Application Fee: $60 per adult, non-refundable
-Security Deposit: $1950
-Cleaning Deposit: $150
-Pet Deposit: $300, non-refundable

-Applicants must have an over 600 credit score; a score lower than 600 will require an additional security deposit
-Background check will be completed, and must be clear of felonies
-Applicant's Gross Income must be 3x the monthly rent
-Residential history will be reviewed; no broken leases/foreclosure will be accepted
-Your furry friends are welcome, with a $300 non refundable pet deposit; No aggressive breeds will be allowed

(RLNE5148076)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7423 Virtuoso Pass have any available units?
7423 Virtuoso Pass doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7423 Virtuoso Pass have?
Some of 7423 Virtuoso Pass's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7423 Virtuoso Pass currently offering any rent specials?
7423 Virtuoso Pass is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7423 Virtuoso Pass pet-friendly?
Yes, 7423 Virtuoso Pass is pet friendly.
Does 7423 Virtuoso Pass offer parking?
No, 7423 Virtuoso Pass does not offer parking.
Does 7423 Virtuoso Pass have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7423 Virtuoso Pass offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7423 Virtuoso Pass have a pool?
No, 7423 Virtuoso Pass does not have a pool.
Does 7423 Virtuoso Pass have accessible units?
No, 7423 Virtuoso Pass does not have accessible units.
Does 7423 Virtuoso Pass have units with dishwashers?
No, 7423 Virtuoso Pass does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villa de Oro
130 Camino de Oro
San Antonio, TX 78224
Broken Oak Townhomes
1935 Broken Oak St
San Antonio, TX 78232
Silver Creek Apartments
4822 Gus Eckert Rd
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Retreat at Cross Mountain
19414 Babcock Rd
San Antonio, TX 78255
Abbey at Copper Creek
11245 Sir Winston St
San Antonio, TX 78216
Westmount At Houston Street
4611 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78220
The Connally
5300 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio