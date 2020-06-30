All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7415 Stonewall Hill.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7415 Stonewall Hill
Last updated May 2 2020 at 4:44 AM

7415 Stonewall Hill

7415 Stonewall Hill · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7415 Stonewall Hill, San Antonio, TX 78256

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Beautiful and spacious executive home in exclusive neighborhood with quick and easy access to Interstate 10. Approx 4400 Sf of luxury including 5BRs and 4.5 baths. Generous living space with large eat-in kitchen, formal dining, family room, huge game room and media/theater room. Kitchen is a real chef's delight with generous counter top space, large island, granite and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious master suite with large attached sitting room and mother in law suite down, other BRs up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7415 Stonewall Hill have any available units?
7415 Stonewall Hill doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7415 Stonewall Hill have?
Some of 7415 Stonewall Hill's amenities include granite counters, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7415 Stonewall Hill currently offering any rent specials?
7415 Stonewall Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7415 Stonewall Hill pet-friendly?
No, 7415 Stonewall Hill is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7415 Stonewall Hill offer parking?
Yes, 7415 Stonewall Hill offers parking.
Does 7415 Stonewall Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7415 Stonewall Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7415 Stonewall Hill have a pool?
No, 7415 Stonewall Hill does not have a pool.
Does 7415 Stonewall Hill have accessible units?
No, 7415 Stonewall Hill does not have accessible units.
Does 7415 Stonewall Hill have units with dishwashers?
No, 7415 Stonewall Hill does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Ridge
6522 Camp Bullis Rd
San Antonio, TX 78256
Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
Los Robles
20838 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78260
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Alhambra SENIOR APARTMENT HOMES
7130 New Laredo Highway
San Antonio, TX 78211
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
Village at Vickery Grove
11518 Dakota Sky
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78217

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio