7415 Stonewall Hill

Amenities

granite counters garage stainless steel game room media room

Beautiful and spacious executive home in exclusive neighborhood with quick and easy access to Interstate 10. Approx 4400 Sf of luxury including 5BRs and 4.5 baths. Generous living space with large eat-in kitchen, formal dining, family room, huge game room and media/theater room. Kitchen is a real chef's delight with generous counter top space, large island, granite and stainless steel appliances. Luxurious master suite with large attached sitting room and mother in law suite down, other BRs up.