Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities

Wonderful one story home located in Rolling Meadows subdivision. This property features laminate flooring in the living area, formal dining room, and office. Two eating areas, tile floor in the kitchen, breakfast area & bathrooms. Kitchen with breakfast bar overlooks the family room. Master bedroom is separate from secondary bedrooms. Easy access to Loop 1604, I35,Randolph Air force Base and shopping.

Contact us to schedule a showing.