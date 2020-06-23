7271 Flaming Forest

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace

Northwest side 3 bedroom home For Rent, available for immediate move in! - Beautifully maintained home that features new flooring, and fresh paint throughout. Remodeled kitchen and bathroom areas to include granite counter tops. Large living area with fireplace, spacious bedrooms, and big backyard with shed and covered patio. Brand new automatic garage door opener with keypad. Located near Lackland Air Force Base, Sea World, Fiesta Texas, La Cantera Mall, NorthSide ISD Schools, major highways and roads, major shopping and entertainment centers. Available for immediate move-in, see this home now! It won't stay on the market long! (This is a "no pet" property.)



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4362149)