Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets game room alarm system

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities alarm system game room parking garage

You'll find community and a feeling of safety in this is a small, northwest gated community. Located close to Lackland, UTSA & USAA. Beautiful Newly Updated Kitchen, New luxury vinyl plank flooring downstairs, ceramic tile in bathrooms, kitchen & entry. Game room, eat in kitchen, master downstairs, neutral paint throughout house. Walk in closets in 2 of 3 rooms, vaulted ceilings, nice sized fenced in backyard w/ mature trees. Two car garage, alarm system.