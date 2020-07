Amenities

patio / balcony garage game room

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This two story home features a long foyer that opens to the spacious family room, which flows seamlessly into the dining room and kitchen. The spacious kitchen features ample countertop space, as well as a walk-in pantry and access to the partially covered rear patio. A powder room is located near the front door, convenient for guests. Upstairs, you enter the large game room, perfect for family movie nights or playtime. Master bedroom and two secondary bedrooms are upstairs.