719 BOOTH DR

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Enjoy easy living in this updated one story home with open floor plan. Kitchen has modern cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and large pantry. Washer/Dryer located inside next to kitchen. Wood floors in living and dining room and recently replaced carpet. Huge covered patio and fenced backyard. Two Car garage with garage door openers and extra storage area. Quarterly pest control service and lawn maintenance included in rent. Convenient to airport, Loop 410, fine dining and excellent schools.