719 BOOTH DR
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

719 BOOTH DR

719 Booth Drive · No Longer Available
Location

719 Booth Drive, San Antonio, TX 78216
Greater Harmony Hils

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Enjoy easy living in this updated one story home with open floor plan. Kitchen has modern cabinets, granite counters, SS appliances and large pantry. Washer/Dryer located inside next to kitchen. Wood floors in living and dining room and recently replaced carpet. Huge covered patio and fenced backyard. Two Car garage with garage door openers and extra storage area. Quarterly pest control service and lawn maintenance included in rent. Convenient to airport, Loop 410, fine dining and excellent schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 719 BOOTH DR have any available units?
719 BOOTH DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 719 BOOTH DR have?
Some of 719 BOOTH DR's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 719 BOOTH DR currently offering any rent specials?
719 BOOTH DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 719 BOOTH DR pet-friendly?
No, 719 BOOTH DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 719 BOOTH DR offer parking?
Yes, 719 BOOTH DR offers parking.
Does 719 BOOTH DR have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 719 BOOTH DR offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 719 BOOTH DR have a pool?
No, 719 BOOTH DR does not have a pool.
Does 719 BOOTH DR have accessible units?
No, 719 BOOTH DR does not have accessible units.
Does 719 BOOTH DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 719 BOOTH DR does not have units with dishwashers.
