7135 CALYPSO DAWN

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters garage pool basketball court game room

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters patio / balcony Property Amenities basketball court game room parking pool garage

Pristine D.R Horton home available in Solana Ridge. This home is a 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with open floor plan, large family room with windows overlooking covered patio with a view. Beautiful laminate flooring on first floor, kitchen with granite counter tops, Master bedroom downstairs with separate shower & garden tub. Large game room upstairs with 3 bedrooms. Neighborhood amenities include pool, jogging trail & basketball court. Close to major shopping & hwys. Come take a look.