Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7135 CALYPSO DAWN
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

7135 CALYPSO DAWN

7135 Calypso Dawn · No Longer Available
Location

7135 Calypso Dawn, San Antonio, TX 78252

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
pool
basketball court
game room
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
game room
parking
pool
garage
Pristine D.R Horton home available in Solana Ridge. This home is a 2 story 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with open floor plan, large family room with windows overlooking covered patio with a view. Beautiful laminate flooring on first floor, kitchen with granite counter tops, Master bedroom downstairs with separate shower & garden tub. Large game room upstairs with 3 bedrooms. Neighborhood amenities include pool, jogging trail & basketball court. Close to major shopping & hwys. Come take a look.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7135 CALYPSO DAWN have any available units?
7135 CALYPSO DAWN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7135 CALYPSO DAWN have?
Some of 7135 CALYPSO DAWN's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7135 CALYPSO DAWN currently offering any rent specials?
7135 CALYPSO DAWN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7135 CALYPSO DAWN pet-friendly?
No, 7135 CALYPSO DAWN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7135 CALYPSO DAWN offer parking?
Yes, 7135 CALYPSO DAWN offers parking.
Does 7135 CALYPSO DAWN have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7135 CALYPSO DAWN does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7135 CALYPSO DAWN have a pool?
Yes, 7135 CALYPSO DAWN has a pool.
Does 7135 CALYPSO DAWN have accessible units?
No, 7135 CALYPSO DAWN does not have accessible units.
Does 7135 CALYPSO DAWN have units with dishwashers?
No, 7135 CALYPSO DAWN does not have units with dishwashers.
