7111 Poniente Ln
Last updated April 7 2019 at 4:08 AM

7111 Poniente Ln

7111 Poniente Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7111 Poniente Lane, San Antonio, TX 78209
Oak Park - Northwood

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fd718501d ----
$500.00 OFF 1ST MONTH\'S RENT!!! Location! Location! Come out and see this great 3/2 in Alamo Heights. Enjoy the convenience of having great dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities nearby. The home lies in one of premier schools districts in San Antonio, the Alamo Heights ISD. Home is set on a large lot with mature trees to provide shade throughout the property. Kitchen has also been updated. Don\'t miss out on this great home, come out and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7111 Poniente Ln have any available units?
7111 Poniente Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7111 Poniente Ln have?
Some of 7111 Poniente Ln's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7111 Poniente Ln currently offering any rent specials?
7111 Poniente Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7111 Poniente Ln pet-friendly?
No, 7111 Poniente Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7111 Poniente Ln offer parking?
Yes, 7111 Poniente Ln offers parking.
Does 7111 Poniente Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7111 Poniente Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7111 Poniente Ln have a pool?
No, 7111 Poniente Ln does not have a pool.
Does 7111 Poniente Ln have accessible units?
No, 7111 Poniente Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 7111 Poniente Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7111 Poniente Ln has units with dishwashers.

