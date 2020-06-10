7111 Poniente Ln

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets air conditioning fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/4fd718501d ----

$500.00 OFF 1ST MONTH\'S RENT!!! Location! Location! Come out and see this great 3/2 in Alamo Heights. Enjoy the convenience of having great dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities nearby. The home lies in one of premier schools districts in San Antonio, the Alamo Heights ISD. Home is set on a large lot with mature trees to provide shade throughout the property. Kitchen has also been updated. Don\'t miss out on this great home, come out and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



Ac Central

Appliance Dishwasher

Appliance Disposal

Appliance Microwave

Appliance Refrigerator

Flooring Tile

Flooring Wood

Indoor Family Room

Indoor Fireplace

Indoor Formal Dining

Indoor Formal Living

Indoor Walk In Closets

Outdoor Back Yard

Outdoor Fenced

Parking 2 Car Garage