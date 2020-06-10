7111 Poniente Ln

Amenities
$500.00 OFF 1ST MONTH\'S RENT!!! Location! Location! Come out and see this great 3/2 in Alamo Heights. Enjoy the convenience of having great dining, shopping, and entertainment opportunities nearby. The home lies in one of premier schools districts in San Antonio, the Alamo Heights ISD. Home is set on a large lot with mature trees to provide shade throughout the property. Kitchen has also been updated. Don\'t miss out on this great home, come out and see today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.
Ac Central
Appliance Dishwasher
Appliance Disposal
Appliance Microwave
Appliance Refrigerator
Flooring Tile
Flooring Wood
Indoor Family Room
Indoor Fireplace
Indoor Formal Dining
Indoor Formal Living
Indoor Walk In Closets
Outdoor Back Yard
Outdoor Fenced
Parking 2 Car Garage