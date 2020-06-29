All apartments in San Antonio
7110 Faith Way #102

7110 Faith Way · No Longer Available
Location

7110 Faith Way, San Antonio, TX 78240

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
AVAILABLE NOW! BEAUTIFUL 3 BEDROOM TOWNHOME LOCATED NEAR SOUTH TEXAS MEDICAL CENTER! - **MOVE IN BY APRIL 1, 2020 AND RECEIVE 1/2 OFF YOUR 1ST FULL MONTHS RENT
WHEN YOU A SIGN A ONE YEAR LEASE **

Custom 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath Townhome located near South Texas Medical Center. High end features include granite kitchen countertops, tiled back splash, recessed lighting in kitchen, deep undermount kitchen sink with pull out faucet, modern brushed nickel plumbing fixtures, upscale wood look plank tile flooring, upgraded carpet, walk in master shower, full size washer & dryer connections, 2 car garage, covered patio, fenced back yard and much more! Year Built 2016'. Convenient commute located just 1 mile from loop 1604, 3.5 miles from loop 410. APPLY ON-LINE TODAY! NO APPLICATION FEES!

From Hwy 410 take Babcock west to left on Eckhert, to right on John Marshall to left on Kyle Rote to right on Faith Way.
(Please use these directions as Faith Way is not showing up on internet maps yet. Instead search Kyle Rot St.)

(RLNE2781373)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7110 Faith Way #102 have any available units?
7110 Faith Way #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7110 Faith Way #102 have?
Some of 7110 Faith Way #102's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7110 Faith Way #102 currently offering any rent specials?
7110 Faith Way #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7110 Faith Way #102 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7110 Faith Way #102 is pet friendly.
Does 7110 Faith Way #102 offer parking?
Yes, 7110 Faith Way #102 offers parking.
Does 7110 Faith Way #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7110 Faith Way #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7110 Faith Way #102 have a pool?
No, 7110 Faith Way #102 does not have a pool.
Does 7110 Faith Way #102 have accessible units?
No, 7110 Faith Way #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7110 Faith Way #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7110 Faith Way #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
