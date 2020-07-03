All apartments in San Antonio
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
711 Blakeley Dr
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:35 AM

711 Blakeley Dr

711 Blakeley Drive · No Longer Available
Location

711 Blakeley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209
Willshire Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is located in desirable Alamo Heights. There are great trees with nice backyard. The closed in garage offers great extra space to be used as a playroom or office. Easy access to major roads. Call now to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 711 Blakeley Dr have any available units?
711 Blakeley Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 711 Blakeley Dr have?
Some of 711 Blakeley Dr's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 711 Blakeley Dr currently offering any rent specials?
711 Blakeley Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 711 Blakeley Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 711 Blakeley Dr is pet friendly.
Does 711 Blakeley Dr offer parking?
Yes, 711 Blakeley Dr offers parking.
Does 711 Blakeley Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 711 Blakeley Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 711 Blakeley Dr have a pool?
No, 711 Blakeley Dr does not have a pool.
Does 711 Blakeley Dr have accessible units?
No, 711 Blakeley Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 711 Blakeley Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 711 Blakeley Dr has units with dishwashers.

