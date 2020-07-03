711 Blakeley Dr

711 Blakeley Drive, San Antonio, TX 78209 Willshire Terrace
Amenities
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
This home is located in desirable Alamo Heights. There are great trees with nice backyard. The closed in garage offers great extra space to be used as a playroom or office. Easy access to major roads. Call now to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
