710 S Medina 204
710 South Medina Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
710 South Medina Street, San Antonio, TX 78207
Avenida Guadalupe
Amenities
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Studio for Rent 1 bath (D204) - Property Id: 246639
Studio
Gated parking
1 bathroom
Open floor plan
Cover parking
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/246639
Property Id 246639
(RLNE5808186)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 710 S Medina 204 have any available units?
710 S Medina 204 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
What amenities does 710 S Medina 204 have?
Some of 710 S Medina 204's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 710 S Medina 204 currently offering any rent specials?
710 S Medina 204 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 S Medina 204 pet-friendly?
Yes, 710 S Medina 204 is pet friendly.
Does 710 S Medina 204 offer parking?
Yes, 710 S Medina 204 offers parking.
Does 710 S Medina 204 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 710 S Medina 204 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 S Medina 204 have a pool?
No, 710 S Medina 204 does not have a pool.
Does 710 S Medina 204 have accessible units?
No, 710 S Medina 204 does not have accessible units.
Does 710 S Medina 204 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 710 S Medina 204 has units with dishwashers.
