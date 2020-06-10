710 E GRAYSON ST

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities courtyard

LARGE upstairs unit 2 blocks from the Pearl! Views from the front veranda and also from the 13 x 11 enclosed back porch. The apartments surround a New Orleans type courtyard. The bathroom has an old fashioned footed tub and a separate shower. The fireplace in the LR adds to the charm. This is truly living in old world charm and elegance with hardwood floors and a formal dining room. Also there is a washer and dryer in the apt. A must see!