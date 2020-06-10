All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 710 E GRAYSON ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
710 E GRAYSON ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

710 E GRAYSON ST

710 E Grayson St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Government Hil
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

710 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78208
Government Hil

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
fireplace
courtyard
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
LARGE upstairs unit 2 blocks from the Pearl! Views from the front veranda and also from the 13 x 11 enclosed back porch. The apartments surround a New Orleans type courtyard. The bathroom has an old fashioned footed tub and a separate shower. The fireplace in the LR adds to the charm. This is truly living in old world charm and elegance with hardwood floors and a formal dining room. Also there is a washer and dryer in the apt. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have any available units?
710 E GRAYSON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 710 E GRAYSON ST have?
Some of 710 E GRAYSON ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 710 E GRAYSON ST currently offering any rent specials?
710 E GRAYSON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 710 E GRAYSON ST pet-friendly?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST offer parking?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not offer parking.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 710 E GRAYSON ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have a pool?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not have a pool.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have accessible units?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 710 E GRAYSON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 710 E GRAYSON ST does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Edge & Stone
24625 Wilderness Oak
San Antonio, TX 78260
Overture Stone Oak 55+
18610 Tuscany Stone
San Antonio, TX 78258
Torino Villas
7626 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Four Thousand Horizon Hill
4000 Horizon Hill Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Seville Apartments
13330 Blanco Rd
San Antonio, TX 78216
Villas of Henderson Pass
16465 Henderson Pass
San Antonio, TX 78232
The Abbey at Sonterra
20710 Huebner Rd
San Antonio, TX 78258
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio