710 E Grayson St, San Antonio, TX 78208 Government Hil
Amenities
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
courtyard
LARGE upstairs unit 2 blocks from the Pearl! Views from the front veranda and also from the 13 x 11 enclosed back porch. The apartments surround a New Orleans type courtyard. The bathroom has an old fashioned footed tub and a separate shower. The fireplace in the LR adds to the charm. This is truly living in old world charm and elegance with hardwood floors and a formal dining room. Also there is a washer and dryer in the apt. A must see!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
