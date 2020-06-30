All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated February 12 2020 at 12:45 PM

7051 Shadow Run

7051 Shadow Run · No Longer Available
Location

7051 Shadow Run, San Antonio, TX 78250
Northwest Crossing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
fireplace
bathtub
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
7051 Shadow Run - Super Clean 4/2/2 two story home in NW Crossing sub'd. Fresh paint throughout, laminate flooring down & carpet up. This huge home has a large living rm and separate family room w. fireplace down. Oversize play room & all bedrooms upstairs. Kitchen w. center island +refrigerator stays! Master bedrm suite leads to Mstr bathrm w. double vanities, garden tub/shower combo & double closets. Home has easy to care for fenced yard with patio. Owner says "no smoking on the property, but pets negotiable".

(RLNE5517967)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7051 Shadow Run have any available units?
7051 Shadow Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7051 Shadow Run have?
Some of 7051 Shadow Run's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7051 Shadow Run currently offering any rent specials?
7051 Shadow Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7051 Shadow Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 7051 Shadow Run is pet friendly.
Does 7051 Shadow Run offer parking?
No, 7051 Shadow Run does not offer parking.
Does 7051 Shadow Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7051 Shadow Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7051 Shadow Run have a pool?
No, 7051 Shadow Run does not have a pool.
Does 7051 Shadow Run have accessible units?
No, 7051 Shadow Run does not have accessible units.
Does 7051 Shadow Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 7051 Shadow Run does not have units with dishwashers.

