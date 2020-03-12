All apartments in San Antonio
7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101

7046 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7046 Lakeview Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Amenities

air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 Available 10/01/19 7046 Lakeview Dr. #101, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - All showings require a 24 hour notice. Photos were taken prior to tenant moving in. Nice 3 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse located in the Northeast area, minutes from Ft Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE4850017)

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Does 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 have any available units?
7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 have?
Some of 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 currently offering any rent specials?
7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 pet-friendly?
No, 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 offer parking?
No, 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 does not offer parking.
Does 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 have a pool?
No, 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 does not have a pool.
Does 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 have accessible units?
No, 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7046 LAKEVIEW DR #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
