All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102
Last updated July 9 2019 at 10:08 AM

7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102

7030 Lakeview Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

7030 Lakeview Drive, San Antonio, TX 78244
Sunrise

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
7030 Lakeview Dr. #102, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse located in the Northeast area, minutes from Ft Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.

Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.

(RLNE4924789)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 have any available units?
7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 have?
Some of 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 currently offering any rent specials?
7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 pet-friendly?
No, 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 offer parking?
Yes, 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 offers parking.
Does 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 have a pool?
No, 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 does not have a pool.
Does 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 have accessible units?
No, 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 does not have accessible units.
Does 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7030 LAKEVIEW DR #102 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Spice Creek Apartments
8802 Cinnamon Creek Dr
San Antonio, TX 78240
The Residences at La Cantera
6215 Via la Cantera
San Antonio, TX 78256
Cielo
10631 Nacogdoches Rd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Maverick
400 E Houston St
San Antonio, TX 78205
Pearl Park
5100 NW Loop 410
San Antonio, TX 78229
The Redland
18979 Redland Rd
San Antonio, TX 78259
Hutchins Palms
535 West Hutchins Place
San Antonio, TX 78221
1625 Mccullough
1625 Mccullough Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio 2 Bedroom ApartmentsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio