Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage air conditioning carpet

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

7030 Lakeview Dr. #102, San Antonio, TX. 78244 - Be the first to live in this brand new townhouse located in the Northeast area, minutes from Ft Sam Houston & Randolph AFB. Front yard lawn care included. Tray ceilings with crown molding in the living room. Granite countertops & all black appliances in kitchen. Privacy fenced backyard. Ceramic tile on the first floor w/carpet upstairs. Tenant also responsible for $70/month payment for water. Tenant must enroll in the A/C Filter Replacement Program. Cost is $125.00 every 6 months.



Please go to https://drive.google.com/file/d/1mu6CyH9KycqyXOCvF3tkuVdAqFcNbbmX/view?usp=sharing to review Screening Criteria and Application Addenda before applying.



(RLNE4924789)