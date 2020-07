Amenities

Central location off Blanco and San Pedro, next to Historical Olmos Park! Super cute white corner house; 10 minute bike ride to The Quarry; next to Historical Olmos Park, minutes to NorthStar Mall, Downtown/River Center, The Pearl, Incarnate Word, and Trinity University. Great bonus/second living room towards back of home with original hardwood flooring. Comes with fridge and built-in microwave; utility room inside. No Cats, No Smoking in House. Thank you