Amenities

pet friendly air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

NICE 1547 SQFT HOME WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO CITY PARK AND PUBLIC LIBRARY. 3 BEDROOMS 2.5 BATHS WITH AN OPEN KITCHEN. NEAR MILITARY BASES AND MEDICAL CTR. CENTRALLY LOCATED FOR EASY COMMUTES AND NORTHSIDE SCHOOLS. $20 FILTER PROGRAM WILL BE ADDED TO HAVE HVAC FILTERS DELIVERED TO THE HOUSE ON A MONTHLY BASIS.