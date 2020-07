Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

2 story home that will be a fine rental in a gated community just minutes from the medical center. This home has been maintained by the owner to perfection. Home has one of the largest back yards in the community and backs up to a green belt. Nice size home with all bedrooms upstairs. Located within a cul-de-sac for limited traffic. $40 resident amenity package. $25 pet rent per pet per month.