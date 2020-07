Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage refrigerator

Very nice, clean, well cared for home with a fenced yard and deck Really nice view from the deck! Refrigerator included. Pets allowed. This home is close to everything, conveniently located right off of I-35 and near 1604. You won't be disappointed in this one.