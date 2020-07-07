6715 Gunlock Creek

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d99c4b5032 ---- Located in NE San Antonio. Home has two masters. (one upstairs and one downstairs) with each a full bathroom. Great open floor plan with two eating areas and two living areas. Extra large family room upstairs. Second floor utility room conveniently located near bedrooms. Rooms are larger than typical homes today. Huge backyard. Come out and see this great home today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.



12 Months Courtyard Disposal Fence Walk In Closet(S)