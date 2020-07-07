All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6715 Gunlock Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6715 Gunlock Creek
Last updated June 29 2019 at 1:41 PM

6715 Gunlock Creek

6715 Gunlock Creek · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6715 Gunlock Creek, San Antonio, TX 78244

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
walk in closets
air conditioning
courtyard
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d99c4b5032 ---- Located in NE San Antonio. Home has two masters. (one upstairs and one downstairs) with each a full bathroom. Great open floor plan with two eating areas and two living areas. Extra large family room upstairs. Second floor utility room conveniently located near bedrooms. Rooms are larger than typical homes today. Huge backyard. Come out and see this great home today! SECURITY DEPOSIT DUE WITHIN 48 HOURS OF APPROVAL IN CERTIFIED FUNDS. APP. WILL NOT BE PROCESSED W/O COPY OF PHOTO I.D. NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE IS $300.00 PER PET, CASE-BY-CASE BASIS. LEASE APPLICATION MUST BE COMPLETED ONLINE. Tenant Pays Additional $20/Month for HVAC filters delivered to home monthly.

12 Months Courtyard Disposal Fence Walk In Closet(S)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6715 Gunlock Creek have any available units?
6715 Gunlock Creek doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6715 Gunlock Creek have?
Some of 6715 Gunlock Creek's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6715 Gunlock Creek currently offering any rent specials?
6715 Gunlock Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6715 Gunlock Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, 6715 Gunlock Creek is pet friendly.
Does 6715 Gunlock Creek offer parking?
No, 6715 Gunlock Creek does not offer parking.
Does 6715 Gunlock Creek have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6715 Gunlock Creek does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6715 Gunlock Creek have a pool?
No, 6715 Gunlock Creek does not have a pool.
Does 6715 Gunlock Creek have accessible units?
No, 6715 Gunlock Creek does not have accessible units.
Does 6715 Gunlock Creek have units with dishwashers?
No, 6715 Gunlock Creek does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Savannah Oaks
14614 Vance Jackson Rd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
Highland Hills
3003 E Southcross Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78223
The Place at Oak Hills
2370 NW Military Hwy
San Antonio, TX 78231
Jefferson Townhomes
900 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78201
MORGAN MANOR APARTMENTS
7135 Oaklawn Dr
San Antonio, TX 78229
Algarita Lakeside
8555 Laurens Ln
San Antonio, TX 78218
Miller Manor
205 East Huisache Avenue
San Antonio, TX 78212

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio