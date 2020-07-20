All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated April 11 2019 at 11:58 PM

6711 Spring Haven St

6711 Spring Haven Street · No Longer Available
Location

6711 Spring Haven Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Freshly remodeled home with beautiful wood-look tile floors in all areas except bedrooms, which are carpeted. Granite kitchen with brand new Samsung smooth-top stove, microwave, and dishwasher. Large yard backs to greenbelt.

*BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of Tenant's total amount due will be used to have HVAC filters delivered to their home approximately every 30 days under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program.**

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $50 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. We will (1) check your credit report; (2) check for any past evictions; (3) verify your employment, if applicable; (4) personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) verify your previous landlord references; and (6) perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you to contact the property manager at 210-664-0066 before applying if you have any questions about qualification.

Please call iHeart Property Management LLC at 210-365-8024 for more information or to schedule a viewing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6711 Spring Haven St have any available units?
6711 Spring Haven St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 6711 Spring Haven St have?
Some of 6711 Spring Haven St's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6711 Spring Haven St currently offering any rent specials?
6711 Spring Haven St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6711 Spring Haven St pet-friendly?
No, 6711 Spring Haven St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6711 Spring Haven St offer parking?
No, 6711 Spring Haven St does not offer parking.
Does 6711 Spring Haven St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6711 Spring Haven St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6711 Spring Haven St have a pool?
No, 6711 Spring Haven St does not have a pool.
Does 6711 Spring Haven St have accessible units?
No, 6711 Spring Haven St does not have accessible units.
Does 6711 Spring Haven St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6711 Spring Haven St has units with dishwashers.
