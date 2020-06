Amenities

patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Come see this home with a spacious open floor plan. Home has tile through out first floor, entire home was painted and the kitchen has a nice back-splash. The master bedroom is downstairs with 3 additional bedrooms and a loft upstairs. The backyard has a privacy fence with a patio to enjoy and entertain outdoors. There is easy access to 410, HWY 90 or HWY 151. Call to setup your showing today!