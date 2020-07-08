Sign Up
6651 ARBOR FARM
6651 ARBOR FARM.
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM
6651 ARBOR FARM
6651 Arbor Farm
No Longer Available
Location
6651 Arbor Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 BR 2.5 BA home with garage is ready for move in. Convenient NE location close to I-35/410/I-10, schools, shopping, Ft Sam, and Randolph AFB.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have any available units?
6651 ARBOR FARM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 6651 ARBOR FARM currently offering any rent specials?
6651 ARBOR FARM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 ARBOR FARM pet-friendly?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM offer parking?
Yes, 6651 ARBOR FARM offers parking.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have a pool?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have a pool.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have accessible units?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have units with air conditioning?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have units with air conditioning.
