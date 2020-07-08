All apartments in San Antonio
6651 ARBOR FARM.
6651 ARBOR FARM
6651 ARBOR FARM

6651 Arbor Farm · No Longer Available
Location

6651 Arbor Farm, San Antonio, TX 78239

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 3 BR 2.5 BA home with garage is ready for move in. Convenient NE location close to I-35/410/I-10, schools, shopping, Ft Sam, and Randolph AFB.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have any available units?
6651 ARBOR FARM doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6651 ARBOR FARM currently offering any rent specials?
6651 ARBOR FARM is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6651 ARBOR FARM pet-friendly?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM offer parking?
Yes, 6651 ARBOR FARM offers parking.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have a pool?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have a pool.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have accessible units?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have accessible units.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have units with dishwashers?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6651 ARBOR FARM have units with air conditioning?
No, 6651 ARBOR FARM does not have units with air conditioning.

