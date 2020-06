Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking

THIS TOWN HOME HAS BEEN UPDATED* RECENT NEW AC/HEATING SYSTEM, YOU WILL LOVE ALL THE NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT AND NEW FLOOR COVERING. ALL BEDROOM ARE UPSTAIRS. THE BREAKFAST AREA OVER LOOK A LARGE COURT YARD OUT BACK, BETWEEN THE HOUSE AND THE CARPORT FOR TWO CARS. THE MASTER SUITE HAS NEW CEILING FANS AND A VERY NICE BALCONY OVERLOOKING THE FRONT YARD WHICH IS SHADED BY A MATURE ASH TREE.