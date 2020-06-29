All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 14 2020 at 10:43 AM

6606 Desilu Drive

6606 Desilu Drive · (210) 702-2080
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6606 Desilu Drive, San Antonio, TX 78240

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,475

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1277 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Freshly remodeled 3 bed 2 bath located on the corner of Desilu street. This home includes new upgrades with beautiful flooring throughout the house. There is also a large backyard with a screened patio for entertainment. It is the perfect home for a family! Schedule a showing today , this home will not last long!

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,475, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $1,475, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6606 Desilu Drive have any available units?
6606 Desilu Drive has a unit available for $1,475 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6606 Desilu Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6606 Desilu Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6606 Desilu Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6606 Desilu Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6606 Desilu Drive offer parking?
No, 6606 Desilu Drive does not offer parking.
Does 6606 Desilu Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6606 Desilu Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6606 Desilu Drive have a pool?
No, 6606 Desilu Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6606 Desilu Drive have accessible units?
No, 6606 Desilu Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6606 Desilu Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6606 Desilu Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6606 Desilu Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6606 Desilu Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
