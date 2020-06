Amenities

patio / balcony garage ceiling fan game room

Nice 3/2 Home Near Ingram Park Mall! Well maintained. Nice sized living room. Eat in kitchen with tons of cabinet space. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Game room on second floor. Ceiling fans throughout. Backyard has wood fence for privacy and deck perfect for entertaining! Easy access to Loop 410, Hwy 151 and Hwy 90! Apply at office with application and deposit.