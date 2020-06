Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

LARGE,1584 SQ. FT. TOWN HOME. NEWER REMODELED KITCHEN CABINETS & COUNTER TOPS. TILE FLOORS DOWN STAIRS, NEW CARPET UP STAIRS, NEW PAINT, NEW REFRIG. HAS DISHWASHER, STOVE & GARBAGE DESPOSAL. CLOSE TO I H 10, UTSA, LA CANTERA & THE RIM. NORTH SIDE SCHOOLS. MASTER BEDROOM HAS LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. CEILING FANS & NEW MINI BLINDS THROUGH OUT, STORAGE SHED IN FENCED BACK YARD WITH LARGE PATIO. 2 CAR PARKING PAD, $400 PET DEPOSIT, $100 NON-REFUNDABLE. VERIFY SCHOOLS. ONE BLOCK TO ELEM.