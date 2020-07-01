All apartments in San Antonio
6503 Falcons Heights

6503 Falcons Ht · No Longer Available
Location

6503 Falcons Ht, San Antonio, TX 78233
Valley Forge

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful, bright, and move-in ready, this home checks everything off your must-have list and more! Easy to maintain tile flooring throughout the main level, neutral paint colors, and an abundance of natural light create the perfect environment for both entertaining and easy daily living alike. Expand your culinary curiosity within the versatile kitchen, filled with plenty of cabinetry and counter space to make preparing meals easier. With great accessibility to IH-35, Loop 1604, Judson, Randolph AFB, Ft Sam Army Base Hospital, schools, shopping, entertainment, and Retama Park enjoy being near it all. With five bedrooms and nearly 3,000 sq ft of wonderfully designed living space, this perfectly positioned home is the opportunity you’ve been searching for. Schedule an appointment to view today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6503 Falcons Heights have any available units?
6503 Falcons Heights doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6503 Falcons Heights currently offering any rent specials?
6503 Falcons Heights is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6503 Falcons Heights pet-friendly?
Yes, 6503 Falcons Heights is pet friendly.
Does 6503 Falcons Heights offer parking?
No, 6503 Falcons Heights does not offer parking.
Does 6503 Falcons Heights have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6503 Falcons Heights does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6503 Falcons Heights have a pool?
No, 6503 Falcons Heights does not have a pool.
Does 6503 Falcons Heights have accessible units?
No, 6503 Falcons Heights does not have accessible units.
Does 6503 Falcons Heights have units with dishwashers?
No, 6503 Falcons Heights does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6503 Falcons Heights have units with air conditioning?
No, 6503 Falcons Heights does not have units with air conditioning.

