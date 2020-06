Amenities

google fiber pet friendly garage recently renovated refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage google fiber

Move in special!! Pets under 25lbs allowed. Enjoy this remodeled home minutes from Joint-Base San Antonio, AT&T Center, and the Univ. of Incarnate Word and North Star Mall. Home features updated refrigerator, Google Fiber, new light fixtures throughout, new LED bulbs throughout interior, new blinds throughout & fresh paint. Swing set has been removed from property due to safety concerns.