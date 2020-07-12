/
east terrell hills
215 Apartments for rent in East Terrell Hills, San Antonio, TX
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
21 Units Available
Nexus Urban Living
6810 Glendora Ave, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$885
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1024 sqft
This urban community offers easy access to I-35 and 410. Each home offers numerous renovations including backsplashes and new flooring. Private yards. On-site pool, dog park and business center.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
4210 EISENHAUER RD
4210 Eisenhauer Road, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1383 sqft
Beautiful house, totally remodeled at very affordable price. Close to I35 and Loop 410 3 Beds 2 Baths Parking Space 3 Nice yard
Results within 1 mile of East Terrell Hills
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
13 Units Available
Alamo Park
2355 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$704
610 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$949
966 sqft
Recently renovated. This gated community offers pools, spacious closets, a sand volleyball court, designer paint schemes and full-size washer/dryer connections. Off Austin Highway, just inside the loop in Northeast San Antonio.
Results within 5 miles of East Terrell Hills
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
33 Units Available
La Silva
3903 Barrington St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$744
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$995
1250 sqft
Near Downtown San Antonio and area fine dining. On-site amenities include a fitness center, clubhouse, grill area and resort-style pool. Spacious interiors with modern updates and kitchens.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
75 Units Available
The Tobin Estate Apartments
3310 Oakwell Court, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1101 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,370
1407 sqft
The Tobin Estate features great amenities, gorgeous interior finishes, and abundant artistic style.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,017
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,304
1066 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,868
1320 sqft
Effortless sophistication. Casual refinement. Modern charm. These are the ingredients that make Viridian Apartments a masterfully balanced community of stylish and comfortable apartments in San Antonio, TX.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
15 Units Available
Rock Canyon Apartments
3902 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$706
614 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$980
966 sqft
Community features a lagoon-style pool with WiFi access, controlled entry gates and a clubhouse. Apartments have fully-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets and natural light. Located close to public transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
21 Units Available
Sunset Ridge
116 Vanderheck St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
958 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today! We love Texas because everything here is done on a grand scale, and usually with a little more swagger.
Last updated July 12 at 08:30pm
39 Units Available
The Upton at Longhorn Quarry
4906 Wurzbach Parkway, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,118
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,372
1214 sqft
Community has a resort-style pool, sun deck and hammocks. Located close to Wurzbach Parkway, shops and restaurants. Units feature distinctive flooring, countertop and cabinet finishes with unique design selections.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
60 Units Available
Lantower Alamo Heights
327 W Sunset Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,214
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1097 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$4,010
1540 sqft
Modern apartments located near shopping, bars and restaurants. Spacious kitchens have islands, granite counters, ample storage space and stainless steel appliances. The pet-friendly complex has a grooming area and a dog park.
Last updated July 12 at 06:15pm
15 Units Available
Blue Vine
6900 N Vandiver Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$749
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally located near Fort Sam Houston. Quiet apartment community with an on-site swimming pool, sundeck and laundry. Free covered car parking and package receiving services available.
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
11 Units Available
Oak Springs
3919 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$715
563 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
964 sqft
Your secluded retreat in a garden setting- Oak Springs provides you with gently sloping courtyards, live oak trees, and a beautiful pool area where you can completely relax when you come home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
15 Units Available
NOAH Apartments
384 Treeline Park, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,119
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1035 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,619
1200 sqft
Nearby Quarry Crossing and Village on the Green provide everything residents of this community could need. Onsite parking, a fitness center and pool are all available. Units have wired alarm systems and washer/dryer hookups.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
Salado at Red Berry
902 Gembler Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1063 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Say hello to The Salado at Red Berry, brand new luxe apartment homes located on the grounds of the legendary and historic Red Berry Estate in San Antonio. Sophisticated interiors. Resort-inspired amenities. Amazing lifestyle.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
35 Units Available
Republic at Alamo Heights
1111 Austin Hwy, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$927
602 sqft
1 Bedroom
$967
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,387
1123 sqft
Situated conveniently for commuters on Austin Highway, minutes from University of the Incarnate Word and Trinity University. Luxury units feature laundry, hardwood floors and granite counters. Community includes yoga, trash valet, clubhouse and courtyard.
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
24 Units Available
The Legends at Kitty Hawk
7461 Kitty Hawk Rd, Converse, TX
1 Bedroom
$934
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$936
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,469
1150 sqft
Its location near Kitty Hawk Road and Crestway Drive provides this community's residents with plenty of dining and shopping options. Residents enjoy a fire pit, gym, pool and dog park. Units have walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
16 Units Available
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1270 sqft
Luxury apartments located just minutes from Fort Sam Houston, Randolf Air Force Base and the airport. Community has a business center and pool. Units feature balconies, dining areas and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
4 Units Available
The Village Oaks
8011 N New Braunfels Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$795
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
975 sqft
Put down roots at the Village Oaks. Our community brings you tranquil living at an affordable price. The apartment homes have quality options to make you feel at home.
Last updated July 12 at 06:34pm
52 Units Available
Tara
8051 Broadway St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$805
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$890
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1549 sqft
Where you live is just as important as how you live—and now both can be ideal. Welcome to Tara, newly-renovated apartment homes in the desirable Alamo Heights area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:01pm
6 Units Available
Greenbrier Apartments
8535 Greenbrier, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$850
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
900 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Greenbrier Apartments in San Antonio. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 12 at 06:11pm
6 Units Available
The Quarter
1779 Nacogdoches Road, San Antonio, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$890
597 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1081 sqft
The Big Easy meets easy living. Welcome to The Quarter, apartment homes inspired by New Orleans but conveniently located in the Alamo Heights area.
Last updated July 12 at 06:10pm
42 Units Available
OakStone Apartment Homes
2600 NE Loop 410, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$695
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1029 sqft
Oakstone Apartment Homes offers spacious 1 and 2 bedroom floor plans with large kitchens with separate dining areas.
Last updated July 12 at 06:12pm
23 Units Available
Starclub
8800 Starcrest Dr, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$840
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1129 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1476 sqft
Spacious 1-4 bedroom apartments are pet-friendly with modern kitchens, pantry, bay windows, W/D hookups. Enjoy gated community with two pools, playground, walking trail, BBQ/grill areas, on-site laundry. Close to I-410, transit, shopping, dining.
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
9 Units Available
The Niche
33 Lynn Batts Ln, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,094
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,490
1390 sqft
Right next to Harry Wurzbach Road and close to San Antonio Airport. Stylish homes include a fireplace, modern kitchen appliances and balcony or patio. Community offers a clubhouse, a pool with terrace, and a gym.
