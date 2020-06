Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

3 bedroom 2 bath with 15x13 bonus room that can be used as an office or playroom. The pride in ownership shows in this well maintained 1525 sq.ft. home. Tile throughout with vinyl wood plank in bedrooms. Home features ideal floor plan with spacious living area open to kitchen and dining room. Lots of beautiful mature oaks and landscaping creates a wonderfully shaded backyard retreat.