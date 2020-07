Amenities

hardwood floors parking

Unit Amenities hardwood floors Property Amenities parking

This adorable 2 bed, 1 bath home is in the Historic Downtown Lavaca District. 3 car parking on driveway, and bonus room that could be used as office or playroom. One Story, hardwood floors throughout except wet areas. Shed in back for storage. Conveniently located in city's center, minutes from the Riverwalk, Blue Star, Market Square, La Villita, and Hemisfair Park. Close to major highways, Fort Sam, and the Pearl!