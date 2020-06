Amenities

dishwasher garage carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Remarks:New paint and new carpet being installed. Heart of the Medical Center. Easy access to UT Health system, Lackland AFB, USAA, and downtown. Includes refrigerator and dishwasher. Easy maintenance with stained concrete flooring down and carpet upstairs. Rent includes front yard maintenance. Water is paid by tenant at $50 per month . One car garage with garage door opener.