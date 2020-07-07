6404 Attucks Ln

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/be20ca8093 ----

These homes don't come available often! Call Us TODAY!! Three Bedrooms, Two Full Bath, Two Story with Washer/Dryer Connections! Kitchen appliances included - Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Stove/Oven, Built-in Microwave! Located in Northside ISD, minutes from Loop 4-10, shopping/dining/entertainment! Tenant will be required to pay $20.00/mo to RPM for a Property Damage Loss Waiver. Any additional renter's insurance may be secured at the tenant's own expense and is not mandatory ***The information contained in this advertisement is subject to change. The terms of any lease, should you execute a lease with RPM, are found solely in the Lease Agreement itself, along with any applicable addenda. Situations that may affect change include, but are not limited to an applicant's credit rating which may affect the required security deposit amount, and new information provided to us regarding a unit that we did not know at the time we placed this advertisement.*** Appliances Included Central Air/Heat No Pets Allowed Three Bedroom Two Story Washer & Dryer Connections