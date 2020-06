Amenities

Don't miss this first time rental. Awesome hard wood floors throughout this single story 3/2 with great backyard. NEW central heat and COLD AC, Stainless appliances, white cabinets and ample living space. Washer and dryer included as well as refrigerator. Don't miss the covered porch area and flat backyard for playing... Everything is here and ready so we just need that perfect renter. Call Neal....