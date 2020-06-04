All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 31 2019 at 7:00 AM

6330 Almeria Circle

6330 Almeria Circle · No Longer Available
Location

6330 Almeria Circle, San Antonio, TX 78257
Dominion

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Be prepared to be amazed! Luxury at its finest, at an amazing monthly price! This grand 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is calling your name. The minute you step inside, your breath will be taken away by the high ceilings, high end flooring, custom kitchen, unique arches, and a large open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining! The master closet is a must see! Custom built by McNair, make this 1 story, 3,300 sq ft home yours! The home is also fo sale for $599,000 (MLS# 1374595). Don't let this one go!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6330 Almeria Circle have any available units?
6330 Almeria Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6330 Almeria Circle currently offering any rent specials?
6330 Almeria Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6330 Almeria Circle pet-friendly?
No, 6330 Almeria Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6330 Almeria Circle offer parking?
Yes, 6330 Almeria Circle offers parking.
Does 6330 Almeria Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6330 Almeria Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6330 Almeria Circle have a pool?
No, 6330 Almeria Circle does not have a pool.
Does 6330 Almeria Circle have accessible units?
No, 6330 Almeria Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 6330 Almeria Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 6330 Almeria Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6330 Almeria Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 6330 Almeria Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
