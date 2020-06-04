6330 Almeria Circle

Amenities

Be prepared to be amazed! Luxury at its finest, at an amazing monthly price! This grand 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is calling your name. The minute you step inside, your breath will be taken away by the high ceilings, high end flooring, custom kitchen, unique arches, and a large open floor plan that is perfect for entertaining! The master closet is a must see! Custom built by McNair, make this 1 story, 3,300 sq ft home yours! The home is also fo sale for $599,000 (MLS# 1374595). Don't let this one go!